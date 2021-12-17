Haiti's traditional dish soup joumou. Photo credit: Marjie Simple Word

Haitians are feeling the pride at news that the United Nations Cultural Agency (UNESCO) has added soup joumou to its list of prized intangible cultural heritage items. Being on the intangible heritage list, soup joumou now has protected status by UNESCO.

“It is a celebratory dish, deeply rooted in Haitian identity, and its preparation promotes social cohesion and belonging among communities,” the agency said in its announcement Thursday.

Haitians rejoiced at the world-class recognition, saying they feel proud to have their dish be recognized on the world stage.

