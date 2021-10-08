Rony Gilot. Photo credit: Gazette Haiti.

Dr. Rony Gilot, former General Secretary of the Haitian Senate and former cabinet member who served under several governments, died Oct. 7 from a COVID-19 related illness, local news reported.

Gilot, 80, was a respected surgeon, political figure, teacher and author of 15 books. He was a member of the National Constituent Assembly, which drafted the constitution of Aug. 27, 1983. He was also a founding member and secretary general of the National Progressive Party, vice president of the National Republican Party (PNR) and secretary general of the Democratic Action to Build Haiti party (ADEBHA) between 2000 and 2004.

Gilot was born in 1941 in Grand-Gosier, a commune of Belle-Anse in southeast Haiti.

"He is a great servant of the state," former Prime Minister Evans Paul said.