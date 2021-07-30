While the Haitian police arrested an unknown doctor from Florida as the mastermind of President Jovenel Moise’s assassination, former First Lady Martine Moise pointed the fingers at the usual suspects — Moise’s wealthy opponents.

“Only the oligarchs and the system could kill him,” Moise told the New York Times in an interview published Friday.

Two of Moise’s wealthy opponents were Dr. Reginald Boulos and Dimitri Vorbe. Boulos denied being involved, saying the opposition wouldn’t be capable of pulling it off.

Vorbe, Boulos and former Senator Youri Latortue were summoned for interviews in July. It wasn’t mentioned if they went to the interviews.

President Moise was shot 12 times on July 7. Martine was shot three times and treated at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. She traveled to Haiti for President Moise’s funeral and returned to Miami to continue her treatment Wednesday.