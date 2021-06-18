On June 19, 1865 Union Army general Gordon Granger announced in Galveston, Texas General Order 3, proclaiming emancipation for slaves in Texas. Although abolished in 1863 by President Lincoln, enforcement was difficult, and the proclamation arrived two years later, when victorious Union troops made their way across Texas territory.

On the eve of the first official federal-observed Juneteenth holiday, The Haitian Times spoke with three Haitian-American activists based in NYC about their work and what Juneteenth means to them. We will highlight more social justice activists throughout the summer.

Tania Maree Giordani

Founder and director of Nourish NYC

Hit play to listen to Tania Maree Giordani

Sabina Dorvile

Communication Director and the VP of outreach for Strategy for Black Lives

Hit play to listen to Sabina Dorvile

“We carry a lot of trauma. We do the emotional labor for a lot of our co-workers, for our families, friends, so this day is for us, by us, just to celebrate us as people and where we come from and where we’re going” Sabina Dorvile

Juvanie Piquant

Advocate for higher education and accessibility affordability at CUNY Student Senate

First Haitian-American trustee to serve on the CUNY board of trustees.