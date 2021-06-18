On June 19, 1865 Union Army general Gordon Granger announced in Galveston, Texas General Order 3, proclaiming emancipation for slaves in Texas. Although abolished in 1863 by President Lincoln, enforcement was difficult, and the proclamation arrived two years later, when victorious Union troops made their way across Texas territory.
On the eve of the first official federal-observed Juneteenth holiday, The Haitian Times spoke with three Haitian-American activists based in NYC about their work and what Juneteenth means to them. We will highlight more social justice activists throughout the summer.
Tania Maree Giordani
Founder and director of Nourish NYC
Sabina Dorvile
Communication Director and the VP of outreach for Strategy for Black Lives
Juvanie Piquant
Advocate for higher education and accessibility affordability at CUNY Student Senate
First Haitian-American trustee to serve on the CUNY board of trustees.