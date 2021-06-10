U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said America opposes Haiti’s constitutional referendum.

“Our position, in fact, is that it should not take place. This is the position of our government,” said Blinken during a virtual meeting with the House Foreign Affairs Committee. “We still think there’s a possibility and an opportunity if the appropriate steps are put in place to have an election, but the referendum — we oppose.”

Haiti's controversial constitutional referendum seeks to have a new constitution of the land developed under beleaguered President Jovenel Moïse. It was initially scheduled for May 25, then rescheduled to June 27. It was postponed again last week due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, organizers said.