President Jovenel Moïse states his term to end in 2022

President Jovenel Moïse confirmed that he will leave office on Feb. 7, 2022. He regrets that political negotiations did not lead to an agreement due to the irreducible position of certain actors and invites those who wish to succeed him to prepare their elections, according to Radio Metropole.
