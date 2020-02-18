Advertisements
Haiti, News

President Jovenel Moïse states his term to end in 2022

Photo Credit: Metropole

President Jovenel Moïse confirmed that he will leave office on Feb. 7, 2022.  He regrets that political negotiations did not lead to an agreement due to the irreducible position of certain actors and invites those who wish to succeed him to prepare their elections, according to Radio Metropole.

Managing Editor at Haitian Times
Born into a Haitian family in Stone Mountain GA. , Rachele visited Haiti several times in her youth and connected to the country and the culture. She moved to Haiti in 2009, where she put her English degree to use as a writer, using her voice and pen to promote tourism in the country and highlight the richness of the Haitian culture and people.
Feb. 18, 2020

