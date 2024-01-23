Police arrested Wagler Luc, 25, on charges of sexually assaulting a 3-year-old child in southeastern Haiti, a human rights organization told local media. The news – which has infuriated people in the country, abroad and online – came amid efforts to raise awareness about sexual abuse and assault of children that often go unreported.

The child lived with Luc and his girlfriend, who is her godmother, in Dame Marie, a commune close to Jérémie. Gerald Guillaume, the general coordinator of the Departmental Initiative Against Trafficking and Child Trafficking (IDETTE), told Gazette Haiti that Luc brutally raped the child. She became so severely injured that doctors had to perform surgery through her abdomen so she could urinate.

