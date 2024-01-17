Police found the body of a star track-and-field athlete at the bottom of a river near his University of Massachusetts dorm on Tuesday. Flordan “Flo” Bazile, who is Haitian American, had been reported missing since Monday, according to the university and local media. He was 21.

The district attorney’s office says foul play is not suspected in the case.

Overview: Police found the body of Haitian American athlete Flordan “Flo” Bazile, 21, on Tuesday in what authorities believe may be a suicide.

