PORT-AU-PRINCE — Two former Haitian presidents, Michel Martelly and Jocerleme Privert, are among 36 high-ranking officials who have been ordered arrested in a corruption probe involving misappropriation of property from Haiti’s National Center of Equipment (CNE). The crackdown is part of an expansive effort to address the longstanding issue of corruption within the country’s ministries and state offices.

Judge Al Duniel Dimanche, the chief investigator in the CNE funds spending, has ordered the arrest of 36 former civil servants, including former prime ministers Laurent Lamothe, Jean Henry Ceant, Jean Michel Lapin, Jean Max Bellerive, Joseph Jouthe, Evans Paul, Enex Jean Charles and Garry Conille, among others.

Overview: About 36 former civil servants face arrest warrants in connection to a corruption probe linked to misappropriation of property, corruption and traffic of influence within the National Center of Equipment (CNE).

