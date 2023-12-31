PORT-AU-PRINCE — Haitian children in Delmas 32 marked again the end of the year with a heartfelt annual Christmas concert filling the air with melodic tunes and festive cheer under the supervision of Music Heals International (MHI). The organization continues its mission to empower Haitian youth in a harmonious blend of education and creativity through the universal language of music.

The recent ‘Noël’ concert, held at the CORE organization premises on Dec. 22, showcased the talents of youngsters expressing themselves through various Christmas melodies. Each child displayed their newfound musical prowess as they serenaded the audience with heartwarming Christmas melodies.

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.