Rapper who came to Miami under Biden wants to go back in Haiti

The Haitian artist Bob Cailloux, who recently left Haiti under the Biden humanitarian program, is disappointed with his new life in Miami. According to people close to Cailloux, the musician wanted to return to Haiti after a few days. Woyyyy!

Overview: Round-up of the most talked-about happenings around Haitian entertainers includes: The rap artist in Miami on humanitarian parole who wants to go back to Haiti and Kodak Black being back in jail.

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.