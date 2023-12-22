Rapper who came to Miami under Biden wants to go back in Haiti 

The Haitian artist Bob Cailloux, who recently left Haiti under the Biden humanitarian program, is disappointed with his new life in Miami. According to people close to Cailloux, the musician wanted to return to Haiti after a few days. Woyyyy! 

Overview:

Round-up of the most talked-about happenings around Haitian entertainers includes: The rap artist in Miami on humanitarian parole who wants to go back to Haiti and Kodak Black being back in jail.

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.

SIGN IN
Yearly Subscription | $75
Monthly Subscription | $15
Weekly Pass | $7.50

Ralph Delly is an award-winning music and entertainment journalist with extensive experience covering the Haitian Music Industry and the Haitian-American community. He has worked in Haiti and the United States at such media organizations as Radio Metropole, WNWK/107.5 FM, Radio Soleil d’Haïti and The Haitian Time – where he penned the popular “The Delly Dish” gossip column. Dellys has worked with numerous artists in the HMI, including Zin, Lakol, Phantoms, Zenglen, Sokute, Jam, See Well and 509 – to name a few. Delly graduated from Carlos Albizu University of Miami and City College of New York (CUNY)