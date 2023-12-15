CAP-HAITIEN — Five years after receiving approval for a $34.8 million waste clean-up project, Cap-Haitien officials kicked off the massive effort on Monday with a ceremony to lay the first stone.

“The success of the project will depend on the participation of the entire community, thus creating synergy between the government, the private sector and civil society,” Cap-Haitien Mayor Yvrose Pierre said during the ceremony, according to a town hall press release.

Overview: After years of criticism for allowing Cap-Haitien to become overrun by trash, city officials finally launched a waste management project approved five years ago.

