CAP-HAITIEN — After it rains, Jacqueline François, 54, feels even more ashamed to invite people into her home. Because then, flood waters push all types of waste in front of François’ house on Street 10 F, detritus such as chicken’s entrails, rotten fish, dead dogs and cats – to name a few.

Standing waters that turn a sludgy green pool in front of François’ home for days afterward. Over on the street corner nearby, a pile of trash that stands taller than four feet. One visitor arriving at François’ house recently gazed at the green sludge, then just waved at her and left.

Overview: Residents of Cap-Haitien fed up with the city’s poor sanitation criticize leaders for not taking stronger measures to clean it.

