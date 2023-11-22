Thanksgiving,
Food on the table at the 5th Annual Family and Friends First Thanksgiving, held by Ashley Toussaint, in Little Haiti, Miami in 2018. Photo courtesy of Ashley Toussaint

Probably because I grew up mostly in Haiti, Thanksgiving was never a holiday that I took seriously. I usually just enjoy the day off watching television and playing soccer. 

My twin sister Ruth is not a big fan of the holiday either, usually choosing to work. That’s why she has not celebrated the holiday in four years. But even when she has, as she did in 2019, we had full-blown Haitian dishes on the table. We did not even have a whole turkey, choosing instead to chop it up, just like we cook it in Haiti.

Haitian Americans share what they plan to do for Thanksgiving and their favorite meal on the holiday.

Onz Chery is a Haiti correspondent for The Haitian Times. Chery started his journalism career as a City College of New York student with The Campus. He later wrote for First Touch, local soccer leagues in New York and Elite Sports New York before joining The Haitian Times in 2019.