PORT-AU-PRINCE— The investigating judge in charge of the inquiry into the assassination of former Haitian President Jovenel Moïse ordered the arrest of Jacmel's mayor after his hearing on Nov.20.

Mayor Macky Kessa was taken into custody by police officers following his appearance before Judge Walter Wesser Voltaire, the lead investigator, his lawyer Jimmy Jean Baptiste confirmed without disclosing further details about what led to the arrest. Presently, Kessa is being detained at the national penitentiary

Overview: Since the judge began his investigation, this is the first suspect he has ordered arrested after questioning him about the murder of the former Haitian head of state, Moïse which occurred on July 7, 2021.

