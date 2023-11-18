PORT-AU-PRINCE — After a long-delayed hearing Thursday, Kenya's High Court of Justice plans to deliberate until January about deploying police officers to Haiti as part of the United Nations-backed Multinational Security Support (MSS) Mission to combat gangs.

The deliberations extension until Jan. 26, 2024, has ignited further controversy between critics and opponents of the effort. Kenya's government now faces a dilemma as its parliament recently authorized the deployment of 1,000 officers for the mission. Haitians are also left wondering if help, formerly requested 13 months ago, will ever arrive to help the Haitian National Police (PNH).

Overview: Haiti’s wait for the UN-approved multinational mission seemingly grows longer as Kenya’s highest court questions the legitimacy of its police heading abroad, despite approval by its parliament.

