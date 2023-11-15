GREAT NECK, N.Y. — Laughter, cheers and konpa beats filled Leonard’s Palazzo on a cool Thursday night as the Haitian American Lawyers Association of New York’s 10th Anniversary Gala got in full swing. For HALANY’s black-tie affair, sponsors and members of the organizations, past and present, and scholarship recipients gathered at the venue to celebrate the organization’s achievements from the last decade.

Slideshows highlighted honorees and notable professionals working within their communities — from immigration rights at the United States-Mexico border to local work with Haitians and other ethnic groups in New York City — as well as outside Haitian circles.

Overview: The Haitian American Lawyers Association of New York (HALANY) honored community leaders and legal eagles alike at its 10th anniversary gala held in Great Neck, Long Island.

