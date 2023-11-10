Jeanne Duval, a Haitian-born actress and dancer of mixed French and African ancestry, was the muse of French poet and art critic Charles Baudelaire.

The pair met in 1842, when Duval left Haiti for France, and remained together, albeit stormily, for the following two decades. Duval is said to have been the woman whom Baudelaire loved most in his life, after his mother.

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.