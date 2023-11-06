CAP-HAITIEN — Like scores of residents in Cap-Haitien, passing through Barrière-Bouteille, the port entrance of the inner city, is part of Alexis St. Fleur’s commute. He passes through Barrière-Bouteille on a taxi-moto to load merchandise for work and to go perform in the inner city since he is one of the horn players of the Arik Rara band.

Since it is a port of entry that residents often go through, many Cap-Haitien natives view Barrière-Bouteille as one of the faces of the city. So if it is in good shape it means the city is in good shape. If not, the city isn't. At the moment, one of the three pillars of the port, a landmark, have been severely damaged for four years, since after a truck ran into it.

Overview: Cap-Haitien has started to renovate Barrière-Bouteille, a port of entrance to the inner city and landmark.

