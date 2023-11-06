NEW YORK—Dominicans here who advocate for Haitians often become the target of intimidation by ultra-right wing Dominicans. They are sometimes referred to as pro-Haitian, a stigmatized term to them that some Dominicans do embrace.

“It doesn’t stop me,” says Clarivel Ruiz, a cultural worker and activist who initiated the art-based Dominicans Love Haitians Movement to celebrate the two nations’ commonalities and heal from colonization.”

Such are many of the insights shared during the Haitian Dominican Transnational Film Festival—titled “Nou Akoma Nou Sinerji/We Heart We Synergy”—held Oct. 10 to 13. The three-day fest screened a plethora of narrative and documentary short and full-length films at the Open Society Institute in Midtown Manhattan, drawing about 60 attendees. A live stream allowed participants and panels from across multiple venues to engage in discussions following screenings.

The eight long-form documentaries touched on such themes as the knowledge and strength of Haitian market women, Haitian artists, Haitian and Dominican musicians, illegal tree cutting for charcoal, racist policies and treatment, and expulsion of Haitians in the DR. .

Utilizing different styles and treatments, a number of the short films dealt with issues of identity: Dominican, Dominican Haitian, American and family. In the mix were: Please in Spanish (dir. Patricia Seely), sisters by water (dir. Shenny De Los Angeles), Brooklyn to Benin: A Vodou Pilgrimage (dir. Regine Romain), Forever Twins (dir. Ruiz Noel) and The One in the Mirror (dir. Rain Barros Da Silva).

The audience engages with Shenny de Los Angeles , director of sisters by water, during the Haitian and Dominican film festival at the Open Society Foundations in Manhattan in October 2023. Photo Tequila Minsky for The Haitian Times

Noel Ruix, director of documentary Forever Twins, joins the post-screening panel during the Haitian and Dominican film festival at the Open Society Foundations in Manhattan in October 2023. Photo Tequila Minsky for The Haitian Times

Creative filmmaking excelled in the film Id, vividly highlighting two sides of a first-generation young man born to Haitian immigrant parents and the “need to shun your identity to have a brand new life.”

Bechir Sylvain (Haitian-American actor, writer, director and producer) creatively portrays both characters in the film—different sides of the same person. The American side of the character, focused on assimilating, expresses behaviors and adaptation to the pressures of survival and excelling in modern-day U.S. society. Then there’s the home-country Haitian heritage fellow—speaking mother tongue Kreyol and bending to legacy cultural norms.

Both are the same person and with the two in the same frame and cleverly through the magic of film, Sylvain literally portrays both aspects of the same person. With humor, the conflict of his two sides in navigating these two worlds is revealed.

Bechir Sylvain, producer and actor, Id; and Karlina Veras (writer, The One in the Mirror) in the post-screening Q&A broadcast from California & the UK during the Haitian and Dominican film festival at the Open Society Foundations in Manhattan in October 2023. Photo Tequila Minsky for The Haitian Times

Creative producer and Bechir Sylvain, actor, Id) and Karlina Veras (writer, The One in the Mirror) in the post-screening Q&A broadcast from California & U.K.

Three documentaries highlighted the denationalization that Dominicans with Haitian heritage face as a result of the 2013 Dominican Supreme Court ruling. In Massacre River, director Suzan Beraza follows a Dominican-born Haitian woman, surrounded by extreme racial and political violence, on the verge of deportation.

Michele Stephenson’s documentary Stateless highlights Dominican lawyer Rosa Iris as she forms an election campaign to defend Haitians retroactively stripped of Dominican citizenship.

During the Q&A, Rosa Iris spoke remotely projected on a large screen, fielding questions from afar. She shared how the threats against her and family were so intimidating and unrelenting that she was forced to leave the Dominican Republic for her safety. Now she does community work in Pennsylvania. In this sense, she embodies the fortitude of Sonia Pierre, a Dominican of Haitian-descent who fought tirelessly for her people.

Rosa Iris Diendomi, the main character in Stateless, advocates for Haitian rights. Forced to flee the Dominican Republic after threats against her family, she appeared from Pennsylvania. Photo Tequila Minsky for The Haitian Times

Macollvie Neel, executive editor of The Haitian Times, a media partner with the festival, contributes to the discussion on the film Massacre River: A Woman Without a Home with on-screen Dominican attorney Rosa Iris Diendomi, responding from Pennsylvania. Diendomi is highlighted in the doc Stateless, also screened in the festival. Photo Tequila Minsky for The Haitian Times

Another film on this topic, Stephenson’s short Elena (2021) follows Elena, the Dominican-born daughter of a Haitian-descent sugar cane worker and her family as they stand to lose their residency unless they find their documents in time.

The feature length documentary How (not) to Build a School in Haiti (dir. Jack C. Newell) could be used as a training film for NGOs who want to work in Haiti. Documenting a well-intentioned American contractor as he embarks to build a post-earthquake rural Haiti school, expectations, cultural styles and differences abound. Cultural exchange, race, power, and doing business in Haiti are among the sub-themes as frustrations permeate from all sides. Post screening, broadcast from Chicago, a lively discussion took place with filmmaker Newell.

Speaking from Chicago on the monitor, Jim Newell fields questions about the process of making his film How (not) to Build A School. a post-earthquake film documentary filmed in Haiti. Photo Tequila Minsky for The Haitian Times

Speaking from Chicago on the monitor, Jim Newell fields questions about the process of making his film How (not) to Build A School. a post-earthquake film documentary filmed in Haiti. Photo Tequila Minsky for The Haitian Times

Jacquil Constant showed his documentary Haiti, A Nation of Artists, one week after screening the film at the Haitian Studies Association annual meeting in Atlanta. While Haitian art is everywhere in Haiti, as well as available in many Caribbean islands, Constant recognizes how underrepresented it is in the art world. Constant, founder of the Haiti International Film Festival in Los Angeles, He highlights Haitian artists as well as a long-time in-Haiti art dealer.

Clarivel Ruiz with Jacquil Constant receiving The Nou Akoma Nou Sinerji Award that “recognizes artists using media to portray a positive aspect of our culture, shifting the perspectives and narratives that confines and limits people and culture into a stereotype.” Photo Tequila Minsky for The Haitian Times.

The final film, by director Rachèle Magloire and Jean Jean, brought the two nations together in documenting a musical collaborative tour funded by the European Union. that took place on both sides of the island. The goal is to strengthen relations between the Dominican Republic and Haiti through art and culture. “We wanted to end this film festival on a positive note,” said Ruiz, who shared that the filmmakers were subtitling the film up to the last moment.

Engaging with those involved with the last film – Kiskey’Art Tour, a collaborative project with musicians from both sides of the island. Pepa Tavarez (Left), an artist, organizer and musician speaks from the Dominican Republic and filmmaker Rachele Magloire speaking from Haiti during the streamed film festival. Photo Tequila Minsky for The Haitian Times

Organizers chose October to hold the festival as a tribute to the lives lost at the Massacre River on Oct. 2, 1937, when under the orders of the U.S.-backed Dominican dictator President Rafael Trujillo, 20,000 Haitians were executed.

The core organizers for the 2023 Haitian Dominican Transnational Film Festival —We Heart We Synergy, Nou Akoma Nou Sinerji. (l-r) Ashley Torres, Clarivel Ruiz, Melimel.

Films and the discussions that go with them is a way to confront ongoing repression and trauma experienced by Haitians in the Dominican Republic. It’s also a chance to look at the struggles of creating a Diaspora identity. And, the festival aims to build a positive relationship between the residents and the Diasporas of both countries.

Ruiz is pleased with how this inaugural festival unfolded, and is already looking forward to the 2024 film fest. In the near future, she will curate films to be screened at the February 2024 session of Caribbean Cultural Center African Diaspora Institute (CCCADI) Lakay’s Kanaval monthly film program in Harlem.

“We hope to have evening screenings next year and move into the outer boroughs,” she said.