CAP-HAITIEN — Kimberly Feltus first watched I Love You Anne, the blockbuster Haitian movie from the 2000s, at Complexe Versailles in 2017. At the time, the high school senior recalls, people in flashy clothes trickling in before the start of the movie, filling up the entrance. One year later, Versailles closed.

“Versailles was Number One for the city of Cap-Haitien,” Feltus, 23, said as he sat in the parking lot of the two-story beige building. “Because you couldn’t go anywhere and not hear people talk about the programs there, the movies.”

Overview: Complexe Versailles, a national patrimony with a movie theater and ballroom, will open again in Cap-Haitien on Oct. 28 after being closed for five years.

