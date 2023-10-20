Haitian National Police (PNH) arrested Joseph Félix Badio, a key suspect in the assassination of former president Jovenel Moïse, the agency confirmed via Facebook Thursday.

Authorities say Badio, who once worked for Haiti’s Ministry of Justice, played a key role leading up to the July 2021 murder of the president at his private home in Pélérin 5. Badio had been on the run since the killing.

