NEW YORK—Canada is extending a welcoming hand to 15,000 people from the Western Hemisphere who want to immigrate to the world superpower as part of a new humanitarian effort, officials recently announced. Another program is available for an additional 4,000 skilled workers also from the Americas region.

Marc Miller, Canada's Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, said under the new humanitarian pathway leading to permanent residence for newcomers, Canada is giving special consideration to up to 11,000 Colombians, Haitians and Venezuelans among the 15,000. To be eligible, applicants must have extended family ties in Canada, with primary applicants being children, grandchildren, spouses, common-law partners, parents, grandparents or siblings of Canadian citizens or permanent residents.

