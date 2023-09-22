NEW YORK—Franklin D. Roosevelt, during his 12-year presidency, prided himself on the United States being a good neighbor to fellow nations in the Americas.

He met with Latin and Caribbean leaders, invited them to dinner and gave rides around Washington, D.C., like a good neighbor should. He traded with them and mediated their conflicts, again like a good neighbor should. Where Roosevelt failed as a good neighbor, however, was in allowing his political pet Rafael Trujillo, 30-year dictator of the Dominican Republic and fan of Adolf Hitler, to kill and maim another neighbor.

