Diplomats said that “Urgency” is required to address the situation in Haiti and Haitians must lead that effort of military support to their country.

Meanwhile, the U.N. is drafting a resolution for authorization and heads of state, this week, are holding their high-level General Debate, as the U.N. continues its newly begun 78th session.

Overview: Haitian experts at the non-partisan Wilson Center offered reasons why the international response to deploying force to Haiti is a lengthy process.

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.