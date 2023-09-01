GRANDE-RIVIERE-DU-NORD, Haiti—One of the most entrenched festivities in Haitian culture is the celebration of Saint Rose of Lima held in this northern town each year. The days-long feast, an essential occasion for local practitioners of the Catholic faith, is also a significant event for Vodou faithfuls, who honor the lwa Erzulie Freda, the goddess of love and abundance.

Wednesday marked the last day of this region-wide celebration with a mass that drew hundreds to the church, Paroisse Sainte Rose de Lima. Some in the crowd of faithful found themselves standing, while others opted to sit in the public square to participate.

