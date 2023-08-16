PORT-AU-PRINCE— About 60% of Haitians want to see a multinational international force deployed to Haiti to help with the country’s violence, according to a survey.

The report by the Alliance for Risk Management and Business Continuity (AGERCA) is a result of a survey of 1,387 Haitian adults on the security situation in the country. Researchers said 63% of these adults said they believe there is a need to deploy a force. AGERCA, an association of companies and civil society which evolves in the sector of risk and disaster management, added that 93% of this group think that this force must be deployed "immediately."

