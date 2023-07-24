CAP-HAITIEN — Just half an hour into Haiti’s first game in the Women’s World Cup, Jennyfer Limage ruptured the anterior cruciate ligaments (ACL) in her knee, ironically the same injury that afflicted the starting defender Limage was replacing. Now, Haiti will have to play with a replacement of a replacement in the heart of its defense.

“Happy that I saw the dream of playing in a World Cup come true,” Limage, 25, posted on her Facebook page on July 23. “We will come back stronger.”

