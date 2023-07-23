CAP-HAITIEN — Just one day after Haiti’s women’s football team, led by Melchie “Corventina” Dumornay, captivated fans worldwide in its first game of the Women’s World Cup, the youth coach who first gave the superstar the go-ahead to start training died.

Wilner Lamarre passed away on July 23 from an illness, according to sports reporter Caleb Jephte Pierre. Lamarre was 54.

