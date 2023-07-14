CAP-HAITIEN — A Haitian rapper took out two songs, including one that features a verse initially said to be by Kendrick Lamar, from his latest album after learning that the tracks may have been produced using artificial intelligence (AI) voices that mimic the international superstar’s award-winning vocal chords.

MechansT, born Wens Jonathan Desire, said in a July 13 press note that he and his team took the impersonation song, “G.O.A.T.,” out of the “A Table” album that dropped July10 and that they are investigating the situation.

