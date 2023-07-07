PORT-AU-PRINCE—Two years after mercenaries burst into the bedroom of former Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, tortured and murdered him, and left his wife, Martine Moïse, for dead, little has happened on Haitian soil to prosecute the suspects. The investigation and prosecution leader has seen a half dozen appointees, leaving the case nowhere close to a conviction in the Haitian courts.

But 2,000 miles, in Miami, American prosecutors have arrested eleven suspects involved directly in the crime and their alleged financial backers. So far, one mastermind has been convicted and sentenced to life in Moïse assassination in federal prison.

Overview: The U.S. has stepped up prosecutions of crimes committed in the Caribbean nation, making more progress than Haiti itself.

