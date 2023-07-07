CAP-HAITIEN — For the new asphalt factory that President Jovenel Moïse built in Terrier-Rouge to be up-and-running in June 2021, the only thing needed was a generator. Residents were excited because the asphalt factory was going to speed up the road construction in the northeastern commune.

Then, on July 7, 2021, Moïse was assassinated in his home in Port-au-Prince. Six months after his death, Terrier-Rouge still had not received the generator and the road construction had stopped. A year later, still nothing.

Overview: After the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, Haiti’s government have failed to continue his projects.

