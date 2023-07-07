Jovenel Moise
Slain President Jovenel Moïse’s wife, Martine Moïse (left) and his daughter Jomarlie Moïse (right) lifting the Haitian flag on the first year mark of his assassination during a mass in Cap-Haitien on July 7, 2022. Photo by Oldjy Francois for The Haitian Times

CAP-HAITIEN — For the new asphalt factory that President Jovenel Moïse built in Terrier-Rouge to be up-and-running in June 2021, the only thing needed was a generator. Residents were excited because the asphalt factory was going to speed up the road construction in the northeastern commune.

Then, on July 7, 2021, Moïse was assassinated in his home in Port-au-Prince. Six months after his death, Terrier-Rouge still had not received the generator and the road construction had stopped. A year later, still nothing. 

Overview:

After the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, Haiti’s government have failed to continue his projects.

Onz Chery is a Haiti correspondent for The Haitian Times. Chery started his journalism career as a City College of New York student with The Campus. He later wrote for First Touch, local soccer leagues in New York and Elite Sports New York before joining The Haitian Times in 2019.