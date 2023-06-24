BROOKLYN—Over two weekends in late June, Haitian music, dance, film and art are being featured with Haiti Cultural Exchange (HCX). Billed as a unique, intimate evening in celebration of Haiti and its people—this year’s “Selebrasyon!” is the fourth in-person festival for the 15-year-old cultural organization.

The first weekend featured old-school Haitian vinyl spinning, teaching and dancing of konpa, Haitian food, and solo dance performances by Steeven Labady and Nubian Néné. Theater and music will be the highlight of the second weekend’s programs that start June 22.

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.