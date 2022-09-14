PORT-AU-PRINCE — In neighborhoods across the capital Tuesday, residents found themselves trekking on foot across long distances because cars and motorcycles could not get through burning barricades erected spontaneously in response to Prime Minister Ariel Henry’s recent announcement that already skyrocketing gas prices would increase.

At a barricade blocking the airport crossroads connecting Delmas and downtown Port-au-Prince, one protester was killed at the gate of the state’s aging agency, the Office National d'Assurance Vieillesse (ONA). Some participants accused the agency’s security guards of the fatal shooting, then set ONA’s gate on fire.

At the corner of Delmas 95 and Routes de Frères, protesters threw rocks at vehicles trying to bypass the barricades.

Overview: Road blockages began popping up unexpectedly in many parts of Haiti’s capital after Prime Minister Ariel Henry announced a planned increase to already skyrocketing gas prices. At least one person was reported shot dead in a blockage point dispute

