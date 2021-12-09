NEW YORK — A media leadership program at Columbia Journalism School has named Haitian Times Publisher Garry Pierre-Pierre as a fellow for next year’s class.

The 2022 Sulzberger Executive Leadership Program, a five-month residency named after New York Times publisher Arthur Ochs Sulzberger, offers leaders an opportunity to complete projects aligned with their publication’s mission. The class of 24 fellows includes journalists from organizations around the world.

“I am honored to be a part of this fellowship and excited for the opportunity to explore how The Haitian Times can further serve our audience of Haitians around the globe,” said Pierre-Pierre, who founded the news outlet in 1999. “It’s an exciting time to be a journalist.”

