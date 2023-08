The Haitian Times’ Executive Editor Macollvie Neel discusses the kidnapping and release of American nurse Alix Dorsainvil and her young daughter, with CBS News. Dorsainvil, from New Hampshire, was seized with her child in late July.

The Haitian Times’ Executive Editor Macollvie Neel discusses the kidnapping and release of American nurse Alix Dorsainvil and her young daughter, with CBS News. Dorsainvil, from New Hampshire, was seized with her child in late July.