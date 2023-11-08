The EminiFX trap  

What did EminiFX and Alexandre do?

Alexandre, 51, was arrested in May 2022 after the FBI said EminiFX, which he advertised as a cryptocurrency and foreign exchange trading platform, functioned as a pyramid scheme.

Alexandre claimed members could become millionaires by using his proprietary robot-assisted trading software that generated weekly returns of 5% to 9.99%.

In reality, Alexandre showed them fictitious returns and used investor funds for some payouts, rewarded top performers, started buying real estate and afforded personal luxury purchases.

Who will get their money back?

Most EminiFX investors will not be fully reimbursed for funds they put in because $50 million has already been lost as a result of poor investment choices by Alexandre.