The EminiFX trap  

When the church brother came to pick up the cashier's check in October 2021, Dominique said they prayed together and recited the Ten Commandments to bless the investment. He filled out what she assumed were the deposit details on his computer and told her where to sign using her initials.
What did EminiFX and Alexandre do?
Alexandre, 51, was arrested in May 2022 after the FBI said EminiFX, which he advertised as a cryptocurrency and foreign exchange trading platform, functioned as a pyramid scheme.
Alexandre claimed members could become millionaires by using his proprietary robot-assisted trading software that generated weekly returns of 5% to 9.99%.
In reality, Alexandre showed them fictitious returns and used investor funds for some payouts, rewarded top performers, started buying real estate and afforded personal luxury purchases.
Who will get their money back?
Most EminiFX investors will not be fully reimbursed for funds they put in because $50 million has already been lost as a result of poor investment choices by Alexandre.
However, there will be those who are able to. And, that’s what the receiver is still trying to figure out. The process is expected to “take some time” to complete given the number of EminiFX users, which is at least 25,000.
What is Alexandre’s sentence?
On July 18, Judge John P. Cronan sentenced Alexandre to nine years in prison and three years of supervision upon release. He ordered Alexandre to surrender to the Bureau of Prisons by Aug. 18 and to make restitution of $213 million to victims.
Will Alexandre be deported to Haiti?
The judge did not order that Alexandre, a Haitian citizen, be deported after serving his sentence.
As the millions poured in, Alexandre tried to invest in items other than cryptocurrencies and FX instruments. The CEO, who had filed for bankruptcy in 2017 and 2019, used investor funds to start buying nearly 50 foreclosed properties and a $4.8 million property for himself in affluent Manhasset.
Castleman also released a document detailing the process, along with a user portal, for investors to claim amounts due to them, this week.
In 2022, the price of Bitcoin was on a downward trajectory, with a big crash in early May. By the time I was appointed, there were over $40 million in losses in the Bitcoin held in the CoinPayments account. So there was no positive ROI from the EminiFX exposure to the price of Bitcoin.