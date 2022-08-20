With the support of readers like you, we provide provocative, challenging, and fair reporting on Haiti for a more informed and connected diaspora community. This is your chance to support credible, community-based, public-service journalism. Please join us!

Why We Do What We Do.

​​Haitians in the United States have transformed from a group of transient exiles into a vibrant immigrant community in three decades. Its members have become an inextricable part of American society, making strides in politics, business, and the arts. At the same time, Haiti’s social and political tumult remains a source of great concern for the community, even as an enduring pride holds it together.

The Haitian Times, founded in 1999 to be a leading voice in the community’s evolution, aims to bridge the generational and geographical gaps among Haitians. We tell the real story of Haiti and Haitian Americans and of the culture that binds us all across borders.

To gather and share this nuanced narrative, we actively listen to and engage with our audiences in the ongoing journey toward real solutions for Haitians’ thorniest issues. We prioritize people and humanize policy decisions. Our coverage brings a deep understanding of Haitian and American culture and politics and provides a clear-eyed view of the impact on us.



Mission-based Initiatives

Beyond our journalism, The Haitian Times is committed to uplifting the Haitian community through educational initiatives and creating opportunities for the most vulnerable in Haiti.

Journalism Bootcamp in Haiti

In March 2022, The Haitian Times launched a journalism boot camp to train six budding reporters in Haiti on the fundamentals of good shoe-leather reporting and its value in contributing to a strong democracy.

This intensive boot camp trains reporters on how to develop and sharpen their news-gathering process, including interviewing, storytelling, and editing. The course focuses on producing multimedia packages and using easily-accessible tools to incorporate data visualizations and graphics into their work.