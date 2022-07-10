Jovenel Moise, Jovenel Moise one year anniversary,
Illustration by Leonardo March for The Haitian Times
Haiti one year after Moïse | A special report

Some residents around Port-au-Prince have resorted to sleeping on the floor to avoid being hit by stray bullets.

by Onz Chéry
The uncle of a Florida Haitian-American arrested in the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse said the suspect thought Moïse was “crazy.” James Solages also blamed Haiti’s further deterioration on Moïse because he refused to step down as head of state, the uncle said. Click here for the full story.