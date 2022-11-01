Ricot Dupuy: A trusted voice on-air, online and in the streets

April 20, 1990. More so than it is for most Haitian-Americans, the day is engraved in Ricot Dupuy’s memory forever.

“I still think of this day as a monument and something that I will take to my grave,” said Dupuy, co-founder of Radio Soleil, a fixture in New York’s Haitian community. “When we marched across the Brooklyn Bridge, I don’t think I will ever have that feeling again.”