Privacy Policy for The Haitian Times

At The Haitian Times, we are committed to protecting the privacy and personal information of our readers and users. This Privacy Policy outlines how we collect, use, and safeguard your information when you visit our website or engage with our services.

Information We Collect

We may collect the following types of information when you use our website or interact with our services:

Personal Information: When you subscribe to our newsletter, create an account, or engage in certain activities on our website, we may collect personal information such as your name, email address, and other contact details. This information is collected with your explicit consent and is used to provide you with the services you requested. Log Data: Our servers automatically record information that your browser sends whenever you visit our website. This may include your IP address, browser type and settings, the date and time of your request, and cookie data. This information helps us analyze trends, administer the site, and improve our services. Cookies: We use cookies and similar tracking technologies to enhance your browsing experience, analyze usage patterns, and personalize content. You can control the use of cookies through your browser settings.

How We Use Your Information

We may use the information we collect for the following purposes:

To provide and improve our services, including delivering personalized content and recommendations based on your interests. To communicate with you, such as responding to inquiries or notifications regarding your account, subscription, or any other requests you make. To send you newsletters, updates, and marketing communications, in accordance with your preferences. You can opt-out of these communications at any time. To analyze and monitor usage patterns, traffic trends, and for research purposes to improve our website, content, and offerings. To protect the security and integrity of our website and services, detect and prevent fraudulent activities, and ensure compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

Information Sharing and Disclosure

We understand the importance of maintaining the privacy of your personal information. We will not sell, trade, or rent your information to third parties without your prior consent, except in the following circumstances:

Service Providers: We may engage trusted third-party service providers to perform functions and services on our behalf. These providers will have access to your personal information only to the extent necessary to perform these tasks on our behalf and are obligated not to disclose or use it for any other purpose. Legal Requirements: We may disclose your information if required to do so by law or in response to valid legal requests, such as subpoenas or court orders.

Data Security

We take reasonable measures to protect your personal information from unauthorized access, loss, misuse, or alteration. However, please be aware that no method of transmission over the internet or electronic storage is 100% secure. Therefore, we cannot guarantee its absolute security.

Children’s Privacy

Our website and services are not intended for use by individuals under the age of 13. We do not knowingly collect personal information from children under 13. If you are a parent or guardian and believe that your child has provided us with personal information, please contact us, and we will promptly delete such information from our records.

We may update this Privacy Policy from time to time to reflect changes in our practices and services. We encourage you to review it periodically. The revised policy will be effective immediately upon posting on our website.

If you have any questions or concerns about this Privacy Policy or our data practices, please contact our Privacy Team at info@haitiantimes.com.

Last updated: November 2023