The Haitian Times Announces Its Participation in Google’s Highly-Anticipated News Showcase Product Launch in the United States

Félix Etienne posing for a picture with his son outside his home in Santo Domingo in January 2023. Photo by Marvens Compère for The Haitian Times. Published for The Haitian Times’ most recent special report, Distant Neighbors, examining Haiti’s relationship with its closest neighbor, the Dominican Republic.

NEW YORK, June 26, 2023 — The Haitian Times, a leading news publication serving the Haitian community, is excited to announce its participation in Google’s highly anticipated News Showcase product launch in the United States. Google’s News Showcase aims to elevate high-quality information for readers, curate content, and reach new and existing audiences websites of participating 150 news publishers across 39 states.

Google’s commitment to investing over $1 billion in News Showcase products globally between 2020 and 2023 underscores its dedication to supporting journalism and promoting accurate and reliable information dissemination. The program has already gained traction in 22 countries, establishing partnerships with 2,300 publishers worldwide.

“The Haitian Times is proud to join esteemed publishers like The Associated Press, Bloomberg, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal, among others, in this endeavor,” said Garry Pierre-Pierre, The Haitian Times founder. “Google’s News Showcase will give our readers even greater access to our insightful reporting and analysis, deepening our commitment to serving the Haitian community in the United States and globally.”

Moreover, as a participant in Google’s News Showcase, The Haitian Times will continue to deliver high-quality journalism that reflects the unique experiences and perspectives of the Haitian diaspora. By partnering with other news associations such as LION, NNPA, NAHP, AAN, and INN, Google is reinforcing its commitment to support local publications, which are essential in providing nuanced coverage and strengthening community ties at the regional and local levels, ensuring a diverse representation of voices in the media landscape.

The Haitian Times looks forward to leveraging the opportunities presented by Google’s News Showcase to expand our reach, engage our readers, and continue our mission of delivering impactful news and stories to the Haitian diaspora and a diverse audience.

The Haitian Times is the leading news outlet covering the Haitian Diaspora globally. Our mission is to bridge the generational and geographical gaps among Haitians, and tell the real story of Haiti through a human-first perspective. Founded in 1999 in Brooklyn, New York as a weekly publication, The Haitian Times has evolved from a local newspaper to a global media brand covering the community’s evolution across borders. Follow us on Twitter @HaitianTimes_ Instagram @HaitianTimes, and TikTok @thehaitiantimes.