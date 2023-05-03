FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Erica@HaitianTimes.com

INAUGURAL BANBÔCH KREYOL FESTIVAL CELEBRATING HAITIAN MUSIC, CULTURE, AND ART

FEATURING LIVE PERFORMANCES FROM TABOU COMBO, RAM, KLASS, RIVA NYRI PRÉCIL, PAUL BEAUBRUN AND ZING EXPERIENCE

CONEY ISLAND AMPHITHEATER

BROOKLYN, NY

SUNDAY, MAY 28, 2023

BROOKLYN, NY – Legendary konpa band Tabou Combo; the renowned roots band RAM; the Haitian roots-rock-reggae band featuring Paul Beaubrun and Zing Experience, popular Konpa band Klass; and songstress Riva Nyri Précil will headline the inaugural Banbôch Kreyol, a music and culture festival highlighting Haitian music, cuisine, and art, at the Coney Island Amphitheater in Brooklyn, NY, on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

In addition, folkloric dancers Nadia Dieudone and Feet of Rhythm will perform traditional Haitian dances, and a Rara band will provide intermittent performances and a DJ.

The Banbôch Kreyol is co-produced by The Haitian Times, the leading media outlet covering Haiti and the Haitian diaspora for two decades, and Live Nation.

“We are beyond thrilled to work with Live Nation to bring premier experiences to lovers of Haitian culture,” said Garry Pierre-Pierre, founder and publisher of The Haitian Times. “Live Nation’s breadth of experience in organizing events and The Haitian Times knowledge of the community means we’ll put on a show unlike any other to wrap up Haitian Heritage Month celebrations.”

Banbôch Kreyol will also feature an exhibit showcasing Haitian art on display along the Coney Island boardwalk. Festival goers will enjoy regional cuisines of Haiti typically not found in local restaurants, such as tchaka, a dish of corn, red beans and smoked pork. Revelers can also watch a domino tournament similar to the game commonly played on Brooklyn sidewalks during the summer months.

This production is a reboot of The Haitian Times’ long tradition of bringing festivals to the community. For 15 years, the Brooklyn-based news outlet organized Kreyolfest, the largest Haitian music festival in New York, at Wingate Park in Brooklyn. That festival attracted tens of thousands of people and was a must-stop for popular Haitian artists like Djakout, Carimi, and Kreyol La.

Tickets are available at Live Nation Banbôch Festival. For more information visit Coney Island Amphitheater and follow #BanbôchKreyol on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok for exciting updates.

Banbôch Kreyol is sponsored by MetroPlusHealth, NYC Health+Hospitals/Harlem, and Haitian Americans United for Progress (HAUP).

ABOUT THE HAITIAN TIMES

The Haitian Times is the leading news outlet covering the Haitian Diaspora globally. Our mission is to bridge the generational and geographical gaps among Haitians, and tell the real story of Haiti through a human-first perspective. Founded in 1999 in Brooklyn, New York as a weekly publication, The Haitian Times has evolved from a local newspaper to a global media brand covering the community’s evolution across borders. Follow us on Twitter @HaitianTimes_ Instagram @HaitianTimes, and TikTok @thehaitiantimes.

ABOUT LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.