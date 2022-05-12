Latest News 1 in Every 200 NYC Children Have Lost a Parent or Caregiver to COVID. That’s Almost Twice the National Rate. May. 12, 2022May. 12, 2022 Latest News Haitian-American artistic director shakes up the tried-and-true at Chicago playhouse May. 12, 2022May. 12, 2022 Latest News Clyde Vanel: Busy assemblymember grounded in connecting immigrants to government support May. 12, 2022May. 11, 2022 New York Metro Latest News Magalie Austin, Democratic fundraiser, named to NYC capital construction agency Apr. 29, 2022May. 09, 2022 Latest News NYS Elections 2022: Haitian-American candidates in June primary Apr. 27, 2022May. 09, 2022 Latest News Danticat to headline virtual Haitian leadership summit in May, registration open Apr. 20, 2022May. 09, 2022 Florida Florida Haitians lose patriotism as crises worsen, diasporas wave flag for them May. 04, 2022May. 04, 2022 Latest News Family seeks funds to treat rising tennis star sidelined by rare illness Apr. 26, 2022Apr. 26, 2022 Profiles Family, pandemic shape career of Harlem hospital head Georges Leconte Apr. 11, 2022Apr. 11, 2022 Latest News Behind Life of Hope, a wish to create room for fellow immigrants on the American journey May. 10, 2022May. 10, 2022 Now Trending Latest News Two buses hijacked; 17 people kidnapped as violence escalates May. 11, 2022May. 11, 2022 Latest News Where Haitian-Americans live in the US, according to the US Census Bureau | Updated￼ May. 11, 2022May. 12, 2022 Latest News What Haiti's King Henry, other rulers can learn from Ukraine, Vietnam | Opinion May. 10, 2022May. 12, 2022 Profiles Haitian-American educator receives presidential award in science Mar. 23, 2022May. 09, 2022 Florida Santra Denis: Assisting fellow Haitians, inspiring many to thrive with her gift Mar. 18, 2022Mar. 18, 2022 Profiles Inspired by culture and social activism, Judge Lionel Jean-Baptiste pushes for a better Haiti Feb. 23, 2022Mar. 26, 2022 Haiti Martelly threatens legal action after 'Vakans' Haitian movie is leaked online Feb. 21, 2022Mar. 26, 2022 Haiti Nine ways the Russo-Ukrainian war might impact Haiti Feb. 25, 2022Mar. 26, 2022 Haiti Kidnapped Haitian pastor released after 3 weeks, 3 ransom payments Mar. 01, 2022Mar. 01, 2022 Haiti Ex-police officer linked to Moïse murder captured in DR, then returned to Haiti Mar. 04, 2022Mar. 04, 2022 Haitians in Mexico Haitians, other migrants in Mexico fight for access to humanitarian visas Mar. 17, 2022Mar. 17, 2022 Videos Haiti Latest News Police: 7 killed during joint operation in north May. 10, 2022May. 11, 2022 Profiles Haiti Group of Haitian artists, writers throw support behind Montana agreement Feb. 22, 2022Mar. 26, 2022 Profiles Shirley Menard, former Boukman manager, branches out into skin care Feb. 16, 2022Mar. 26, 2022 Florida Olivier Jean-François: Rising race car star made in Haiti strives to make it in US Feb. 09, 2022Feb. 09, 2022 Beauty & Style Lists & Guides Celebrating Haitian women from across the spectrum Mar. 31, 2022Apr. 06, 2022 Tech Latest News In Haiti's south, post-earthquake reconstruction efforts inch forward Apr. 13, 2022Apr. 13, 2022 Business This Baltimore Developer Is Breaking Down Barriers to Rebuild Communities The real estate industry has long had a whiteness problem. An emerging developer of color challenges the state to help fix the appraisal gap and other injustices. Apr. 06, 2022Apr. 06, 2022 Tech Tech Thursday: Diaspora offered more digital services as money transfer competition heats up Mar. 24, 2022Apr. 03, 2022 Latest News Dominican Republic deported nearly 10,000 Haitians in past month May. 09, 2022May. 11, 2022 Latest News La Plaine residents protest against gangwar in area May. 09, 2022May. 11, 2022 Haiti Historical monuments in Haiti's northern area May. 07, 2022May. 07, 2022 Latest News Power summit addresses unity between diaspora and Haiti, media coverage May. 06, 2022May. 09, 2022 Haiti World Bank to pour $1.3 billion for 19 development projects in Haiti May. 06, 2022May. 06, 2022 Latest News Karine Jean-Pierre breaks barrier as first Haitian woman named White House press secretary May. 05, 2022May. 06, 2022 Sports Sports Haiti's Dumornay ranked best teenage soccer player worldwide Mar. 22, 2022Mar. 26, 2022 Sports Haitian team qualifies for Amputee World Cup after knocking out El Salvador Mar. 21, 2022Mar. 21, 2022 Sports Haitian amputee soccer team to face US in World Cup qualifier Mar. 19, 2022Mar. 26, 2022 Sports Little Haiti soccer club players receive scholarships, succeed despite setbacks Mar. 17, 2022Mar. 26, 2022 Sports US women's U-20 team defeats Haiti, grounding the Grenadieres' CONCACAF dreams Mar. 10, 2022Mar. 10, 2022 Please refresh the page and/or try again. Immigrant Voices Hundreds of Taxi Medallions Repossessed Despite Rescue Deal That Ended Hunger Strike Feb. 25, 2022Mar. 26, 2022 From Epicenter-NYC | NYC taxi drivers hunger strike for debt relief Nov. 03, 2021Nov. 03, 2021 For Haitians, asylum claims expected to be uphill battle, lawyers say Nov. 02, 2021Nov. 02, 2021 'It's for my people, my country,' says New Jersey family hosting Haitian asylum seeker Oct. 29, 2021Nov. 02, 2021 Editor's Picks Latest News Plaine du Cul-de-Sac residents flee amid intense gang gunbattles May. 05, 2022May. 05, 2022 Dominican diplomat released 4 days after taken hostage May. 04, 2022May. 04, 2022 With own hands, southern Haiti farmer repairs road whose neglect took many lives May. 03, 2022May. 03, 2022 May Day Traditions in Haiti May. 02, 2022May. 04, 2022 Editorial Diaspora: Stand up to keep Moïse slaying from being a fatal blow for Haiti | Editorial Jul. 16, 2021Jul. 16, 2021 Opinion Opinion | Are Blacks fleeing Ukraine stopped because of race or gender? Apr. 27, 2022Apr. 27, 2022 Opinion Opinion | Soup joumou et le Convoi Liberté à Ottawa: De quelle liberté parle-t-on? Mar. 17, 2022Mar. 26, 2022 Opinion Supporting immigrant survivors of sexual violence in NYC | Letter to the Editor Apr. 27, 2022Apr. 27, 2022 The Conversation by Garry Pierre-Pierre Can the Haitian clergy rise to its social justice mandate? May. 02, 2022May. 02, 2022 Immigration & Migration Haiti's neighbors, including U.S., send back nearly 10,000 Haitians in past month Oct. 14, 2021Mar. 26, 2022 Lists & Guides Lists & Guides Sakapfèt! Haitian community events and happenings May. 01, 2022May. 10, 2022 Five points, reactions most relevant for Haitians from Biden's SOTU address Mar. 03, 2022Mar. 03, 2022 Haitian Christmas traditions: How to make a fanal in 7 steps Dec. 24, 2021Dec. 24, 2021 Haitian Christmas traditions: How to make a kite in 5 steps Dec. 24, 2021Dec. 24, 2021