“Haitians in Tapachula” is a series that takes an in-depth look at Haitians in Tapachula, a city in southern Mexico about 20 miles north of the Guatemala-Mexico border. Many Haitians who make it here spent years in Brazil and Chile before continuing toward North America in the ongoing search for better lives. In Tapachula, which serves as a migration waystation, many contemplate how to proceed.

Haitians in Tapachula, Mexico denounce discrimination from government Haitians in Tapachula, a state in Mexico, demanded a solution to the immigration problems they face, during a Dec. 16 news conference organized by the Tapachula Haitian Refugees Association, or Asociación de Refugiados Hatianos en Tapachula in Spanish. “We demand respect for our dignity and human rights,” said Yuderqui Jules, member of the Tapachula Haitian…

Haitians in Tapachula, a state in Mexico, demanded a solution to the immigration problems they face, during a Dec. 16 news conference organized by the Tapachula Haitian Refugees Association, or Asociación de Refugiados Hatianos en Tapachula in Spanish.

With economic opportunities in Tapachula being limited, many Haitians, like Mackendy Dorce, 38, join the informal sector. He has been selling oranges to earn a living. In the last three months of 2021, the Haitian population of Tapachula exceeded 30,000, but now little more than 5,000 Haitians live in the city. Valentina Joseph, 26, is among many Haitians vendors who set up shop around Sebastián Escobar market. Her earnings barely allow her to survive in Tapachula. “If people don’t come to get braids,” she said, “there’s no money to pay rent.” A Haitian woman walks along Central Poniente Ave. in Tapachula. Although the numbers of Haitians in Tapachula has diminished, between 4,000 and 7,000 Haitians live in the city. Most are waiting for immigration documents to travel to other cities. Noel Gener, 34, is among the many asylum seekers in Tapachula. In 2011, he left Haiti for Venezuela, where he became an agroindustrial engineer. After economic conditions deteriorated in Venezuela, he migrated to Brazil, where he lived for three years before traveling to Mexico. A group of asylum seekers wait for the Mexican Commision for Refugees Help, COMAR, to reopen in Tapachula. Asylum seekers usually wait for hours, in the rain or harsh sun, for appointment services.

Read more about the Haitian Diaspora in Mexico