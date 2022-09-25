“Haitians in Tapachula” is a series that takes an in-depth look at Haitians in Tapachula, a city in southern Mexico about 20 miles north of the Guatemala-Mexico border. Many Haitians who make it here spent years in Brazil and Chile before continuing toward North America in the ongoing search for better lives. In Tapachula, which serves as a migration waystation, many contemplate how to proceed.
Haitians in Tapachula, a state in Mexico, demanded a solution to the immigration problems they face, during a Dec. 16 news conference organized by the Tapachula Haitian Refugees Association, or Asociación de Refugiados Hatianos en Tapachula in Spanish. “We demand respect for our dignity and human rights,” said Yuderqui Jules, member of the Tapachula Haitian…