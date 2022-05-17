Happy Haitian Heritage Month

The Haitian Times is pleased to present special coverage of 2022 Haitian Heritage Month focused on how compatriots are living, surviving and thriving across the globe. Our coverage — Haitians Across Borders— aims to go beyond stories about the plethora of events taking place. All month, you’ll see a variety of stories about the Haitian flag, culture, arts, sports, people, tech and “slice of life” only The Haitian Times brings you consistently. As always, tell us what you think on social and via email, submissions@haitiantimes.com. Bonne fèt drapo!

Introducing Haitians Across Borders, our special coverage of Haitian Heritage Month This year, The Haitian Times is pleased to present special coverage of Haitian Heritage Month focused on how compatriots are living, surviving and thriving across the globe.

Life in Haiti

Haitians in the United States

Haitian Flag Day

A member of The Empire Marching Elite, community marching band program from Big Apple Leadership Academy for the Arts, rehearses before the start of the Life of Hope’s Haitian Flag Day parade in Flatbush, NYC on May 14, 2022.

Vision International for NEEDED Children, Inc. moments before the start of the Life of Hope’s Haitian Flag Day parade in Flatbush, NYC on May 14, 2022.

Marjory Lafontane participates in the Haitian Flag Day parade as Haitian patriot Catherine Flon, who sewn the first Haitian flag on May 18, 1803.

Historical reenactors dress up as (from left to right) King Henri Cristopher, Queen Marie-Louise Coidavid, Jean-Jacques Dessalines and Toussaint Louverture during Life of Hope’s Haitian Flag Day parade in Flatbush, NYC on May 14, 2022.

A Haitian woman celebrates as the parade passes in Flatbush, NYC on May 14, 2022.

Members of Haitian American Law Enforcement Fraternal Organization leading Life of Hope’s Haitian Flag Day parade in Flatbush, NYC on May 14, 2022.

A member of The Empire Marching Elite, community marching band program from Big Apple Leadership Academy for the Arts, performs a choreograph with his trombone during Life of Hope’s Haitian Flag Day parade in Flatbush, NYC on May 14, 2022.

A woman holds a few Haitians flags during Life of Hope’s Haitian Flag Day parade in Flatbush, NYC on May 14, 2022.

A historical reenactor dressed up as Queen Marie-Louise Coidavid is flanked by other reenactors as King Henri Cristopher, Jean-Jacques Dessalines and Toussaint Louverture during Life of Hope’s Haitian Flag Day parade in Flatbush, NYC on May 14, 2022.

Haitians in Mexico