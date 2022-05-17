The Haitian Times is pleased to present special coverage of 2022 Haitian Heritage Month focused on how compatriots are living, surviving and thriving across the globe. Our coverage — Haitians Across Borders— aims to go beyond stories about the plethora of events taking place. All month, you’ll see a variety of stories about the Haitian flag, culture, arts, sports, people, tech and “slice of life” only The Haitian Times brings you consistently. As always, tell us what you think on social and via email, submissions@haitiantimes.com. Bonne fèt drapo!
Assemblymember Clyde Vanel will seek his third term in next month’s Democratic primary for District 33 in Queens. To access this post, you must purchase Haitian Times’ Subscription, Billed Yearly or Weekly Pass.
Arcahaie is living up to its name, despite the gang violence escalating just 25 miles south in Port-au-Prince and Croix-des-Bouquets. The town’s officials and residents have been holding commemorative festivities in the lead-up to Flag Day on May 18.
PORT-AU-PRINCE — Growing up in the 1980s and 1990s, Gilbert Ménard, a taxi driver in his 40’s, remembers the joyful events held around the capital in the lead-up to and on Haiti’s Flag. As May dawned, smaller activities began taking place in anticipation and promotion of or Jou Drapo. The National Palace, located in the…
BROOKLYN — Life of Hope, a local organization supporting immigrants held Haitian flag celebrations May 14 with a parade through Flatbush under the motto: “Ayiti Nou La Toujou,” Creole for “Haiti, We’re Still Here.” The annual celebration marks the start of celebrations coming into full swing as May 18 – Flag Day approaches in Haitian…
BROOKLYN — Groups of migrants in Tapachula, Mexico have gotten into several confrontations stemming from efforts to access the National Institute of Migration’ local offices, according to media reports. Various Latin American migrants demanding migration documents blocked a road behind the migration office building Mar. 11, but were dispersed by Haitians and African migrants, Excelsior…
