Happy Haitian Heritage Month

The Haitian Times is pleased to present special coverage of 2022 Haitian Heritage Month focused on how compatriots are living, surviving and thriving across the globe. Our coverage — Haitians Across Borders— aims to go beyond stories about the plethora of events taking place. All month, you’ll see a variety of stories about the Haitian flag, culture, arts, sports, people, tech and “slice of life” only The Haitian Times brings you consistently. As always, tell us what you think on social and via email, submissions@haitiantimes.comBonne fèt drapo!

Life in Haiti

Haitians in the United States

Haitian Flag Day

  • A member of The Empire Marching Elite, community marching band program from Big Apple Leadership Academy for the Arts, rehearses before the start of the Life of Hope’s Haitian Flag Day parade in Flatbush, NYC on May 14, 2022.
  • Vision International for NEEDED Children, Inc. moments before the start of the Life of Hope’s Haitian Flag Day parade in Flatbush, NYC on May 14, 2022.
  • Marjory Lafontane participates in the Haitian Flag Day parade as Haitian patriot Catherine Flon, who sewn the first Haitian flag on May 18, 1803.
  • Historical reenactors dress up as (from left to right) King Henri Cristopher, Queen Marie-Louise Coidavid, Jean-Jacques Dessalines and Toussaint Louverture during Life of Hope’s Haitian Flag Day parade in Flatbush, NYC on May 14, 2022.
  • A Haitian woman celebrates as the parade passes in Flatbush, NYC on May 14, 2022.
  • Members of Haitian American Law Enforcement Fraternal Organization leading Life of Hope’s Haitian Flag Day parade in Flatbush, NYC on May 14, 2022.
  • A member of The Empire Marching Elite, community marching band program from Big Apple Leadership Academy for the Arts, performs a choreograph with his trombone during Life of Hope’s Haitian Flag Day parade in Flatbush, NYC on May 14, 2022.
  • A woman holds a few Haitians flags during Life of Hope’s Haitian Flag Day parade in Flatbush, NYC on May 14, 2022.
  • A historical reenactor dressed up as Queen Marie-Louise Coidavid is flanked by other reenactors as King Henri Cristopher, Jean-Jacques Dessalines and Toussaint Louverture during Life of Hope’s Haitian Flag Day parade in Flatbush, NYC on May 14, 2022.

PHOTOS | Haitian Flag Day celebration kicks off with parade

BROOKLYN — Life of Hope, a local organization supporting immigrants held Haitian flag celebrations May 14 with a parade through Flatbush under the motto: “Ayiti Nou La Toujou,” Creole for “Haiti, We’re Still Here.” The annual celebration marks the start of celebrations coming into full swing as May 18 – Flag Day approaches in Haitian…

Loading…

Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.

Haitians in Mexico

Loading…

Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.

Haitians, other migrants in Mexico fight for access to humanitarian visas

BROOKLYN — Groups of migrants in Tapachula, Mexico have gotten into several confrontations stemming from efforts to access the National Institute of Migration’ local offices, according to media reports. Various Latin American migrants demanding migration documents blocked a road behind the migration office building Mar. 11, but were dispersed by Haitians and African migrants,  Excelsior…

Loading…

Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.