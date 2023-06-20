One island. Two nations. Worlds apart?

Behind the rhetoric distancing Haiti and the Dominican Republic

Haiti and the Dominican Republic share one island–Hispaniola–whose peoples, cultures and economies are intertwined. But the neighbors have also been politically at odds and downright antagonistic – resulting in armed battles, massacres and mistreatment. Today’s technology makes it that much easier to foment acrimony, igniting debates that threaten to shred what’s left of their symbiotic relationship. In a year-long series, The Haitian Times takes a look at the neighbors’ relationship from the perspectives of Haitians and Dominicans, including the history of conflicts and the impact of the burgeoning Haitian middle class transplanted there. Our series also explores what’s feasible to draw these neighbors closer and, at a minimum, drive the tension-fueled narratives into more meaningful territory.