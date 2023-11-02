Advertising with The Haitian Times: Reaching Your Target Audience with Impact

When it comes to reaching the Haitian community, advertising with The Haitian Times can offer businesses incredible advantages.

The Haitian Times provides a unique opportunity to connect with a vibrant and engaged audience that values news that celebrates their culture and information that helps them navigate Haiti and their adopted homelands.

By advertising with The Haitian Times, we can help you reach the most engaged audience in the Haitian community.

Whether through print or online advertising, partnering with The Haitian Times allows businesses to align themselves with a respected and reputable media outlet that truly understands and serves the Haitian community.

Advertising and sponsorship opportunities

Print* and digital advertising

Display advertising in the flagship daily newsletter

Newsletter sponsorship | Regional and topic-based

Channel sponsorship

Games sponsorship

Sponsored content

Social media

Push alerts

Classifieds / Public notices

Featured event listings

We are excited to connect with you and provide comprehensive advertising details, including reach, rates, product descriptions, and examples. Fill out the form below and someone from The Haitian Times will be in touch.