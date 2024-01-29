PORT-AU-PRINCE— Haitians are calling for three days of protests this week to demand that their government combine its army and police to combat the gangs, after the Kenyan High Court of Justice blocked the deployment of Kenyan police officers in Haiti. The Haitian government, however, says it is monitoring developments in the East African country and expects a “swift and positive outcome.”

Meanwhile, the international community says it remains committed to carrying out the Multinational Mission (MSS) deployment that the United Nations approved in October 2023.