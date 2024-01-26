Editor’s note: This is a developing story. New information will be added as it’s verified.

PORT-AU-PRINCE — Kenya’s High Court of Justice ruled on Friday against its government’s plan to deploy police officers to Haïti as part of the Multinational Support Mission (MSS). The Court's long-awaited decision comes one day after United Nations member states, led by Haiti, pleaded for the deployment to help combat armed gangs in the Caribbean country.

Overview: The Multinational Mission Support to Haiti faces a new hurdle as Kenya's highest court said no to deploying the country’s police. Kenya’s president plans to appeal.

