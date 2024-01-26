The Joint Sitting of National Assembly and Senate Committees on National Security, Defense and Foreign Relations on the request for approval by Parliament of deployment of NPS officers to Haiti held on November 9, 2023, in Kenya. credit: Minister of Defense of Kenya, Kindiki Kithure

Editor’s note: This is a developing story. New information will be added as it’s verified.

PORT-AU-PRINCE — Kenya’s High Court of Justice ruled on Friday against its government’s plan to deploy police officers to Haïti as part of the Multinational Support Mission (MSS). The Court's long-awaited decision comes one day after United Nations member states, led by Haiti, pleaded for the deployment to help combat armed gangs in the Caribbean country.

Overview:

The Multinational Mission Support to Haiti faces a new hurdle as Kenya's highest court said no to deploying the country’s police. Kenya’s president plans to appeal.

I am Juhakenson Blaise, a journalist based in the city of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. I cover the news that develops in this city and deals with other subjects related to the experience of Haitians for the Haitian Times newspaper. I am also a lover of poetry.